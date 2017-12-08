Spokesperson negates propaganda against IUB

Staff Reporter

Bahawalpur

The spokesperson of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur has strongly negated propaganda of Principal Govt Khawaja Farid College Rahim Yar Khan regarding IUB’s reluctance of shifting Rahim Yar Khan Campus to newly built site as published in a newspapers and telecast on TV Channels. The spokesperson termed it totally fabricated and baseless ignoring basic facts. He said that the university shifted to newly constructed academic block and resumed academic activities on 4th December 2017. There is no question of university’s averseness in this concern.