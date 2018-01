Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, a Special Police Officer (SPO) has deserted a police post along with one AK-47 rifle in Kishtwar district of Jammu region.

The police said Muhammad Yasin ran away on Friday evening from a police post in Marwah tehsil of Kishtwar along with his rifle.

Senior police officers said a manhunt has been started to locate the SPO, but did not confirm whether or not the SPO had joined any freedom group or organization.—KMS