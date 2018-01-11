Splendour of Quaid’s city to be restored soon: Bilawal

Special Correspondent

Chairman Pakistan Peoples’ Party has pledged to heal the wounds of Karachi and with the support of the Karachiites; the lost splendour of Quaid-e-Azam’s city will be restored.

The PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was presiding over a meeting of Party’s Karachi Executive at Bilawal House on Wednesday evening.

Those present in the meeting include President PPP Karachi Division MPA Saeed Ghani, General Secretary MPA Javed Nagori, Information Secretary and Deputy Speaker Sindh Assembly Syeda Shehla Raza, Senior Vice President Raja Abdul Razzaq, Salman Abdullah Murad, District Presidents and DMCs Chairmen.

Bilawal said that 2018 general elections will be the last for those who dragged Karachi into darkness and lawlessness. He said ethnicity and sectarianism were deliberately fanned for petty personal interests and megalopolis’ economy was destroyed through forced strikes in the city.

PPP Chairman further said that Karachi was a poor-friendly city and the PPP was the Party of poor and downtrodden. Bilawal said that politics of guns, threats and rigging has been buried once for all and the Party will bring industrial revolution in Karachi after being elected by a majority of the provincial capital.

PPP Chairman stressed upon the youth of Karachi to get ready to lead the nation calling upon them to work together to make our country a paradise on earth.