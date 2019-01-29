Spirit of Math team calls on Murad Raas to discuss avenues of cooperation

Staff Reporter

Provincial Minister for Schools Education Murad Raas has said that Pakistani students are the foundation of national development and bright future of the country. Dream of educated and prosperous Pakistan can be materialized by grooming them on modern lines by giving them world-class education. Provincial government is paying special attention on education research and development so that Pakistani students could be benefitted from the changes being taken place internationally. This will greatly help to develop global vision among them and they can play their vital role in the process of national development.

These views were expressed by him during a meeting with Chief Executive Officer and cofounder Spirit of Math Ms. Kimberley Langen at Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board, here today. Murad Raas said that education should not be limited to study textbooks but its purpose to broaden the vision and promote the abilities of self-confidence so that they could be benefitted in their respective sectors.

