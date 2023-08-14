76th Independence Day merits a recap of history to refresh our memories about the Pakistan Movement. Emergence of Pakistan in the sub-continent as a sovereign Muslim State was no less than a miracle. Undoubtedly, partition was a unique vertex of decades-long political struggle of the Muslim of the sub-continent. Culmination of British rule with undivided India was nothing but a change of masters for the Muslims. Therefore, saner minds demanded a sovereign state comprising Muslim majority areas to avert the slavery of prejudiced Hindu majority in the garb of democracy. What our forefathers once feared, is now exactly transpiring in BJP-ruled India where Hindutva influenced extremists are marginalizing the minorities under the umbrella of state institutions. The Islamophobia wave in India is an eye opener tendency for those who always opt to question the wisdom of pro-partition intelligentsia.

Dr Muhammad Iqbal, one of the brilliant brains of the Muslim scholars, was behind the idea of a sovereign state in British India. He actually had an insight of Hindu societal dynamics. Intolerance embedded with discriminatory class-based Hindu social system cannot display any flexibility for the followers of other religions. Rapid growth of Islam and Mughal rule on a vast area of the subcontinent served as a multiplier in a peculiar Hindu-Muslim tense social scheme. While the Muslims were subjected to marginalization, a brilliant foreign educated Muslim lawyer Muhammad Ali Jinnah started his political career as advocate of Hindu-Muslim unity from the platform of Congress. Later, Jinnah reconciled on this political approach.

It was none other than the prejudiced mindset of Hindu leadership of the Congress which compelled Jinnah to join the All India Muslim League. Despite being an opponent of anti-Muslim mindset, from the outset, Jinnah never demanded partition rather strived to secure legitimate rights for the Muslims within undivided India. On the intellectual front, it was Allama Muhammad Iqbal who came up with a marvellous political solution during his historic Allahabad address. Allama Iqbal presented a classic political solution for the complicated issue being confronted by the Muslims of the subcontinent. This solution was very much configured with the post-World War geo-political tendencies.

Formulation of sovereign Muslim State in British-ruled India was a complex rather closer to impossible objective for the oppressed Muslims. It was the brilliance of Jinnah which turned this impossible into possible. The Almighty blessed the Muslims of the subcontinent with the wisdom of Allama Muhammad Iqbal and unmatchable leadership of Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Let no body undermine the historical process of Pakistan’s creation. Critics of all brands should look across the eastern border to comprehend the reality of Indian secularism. Pakistan movement aimed at seeking peaceful survival against the extremely charged Hindu majority which envisioned absolute submission from the Muslims. Course of history has validated the wisdom of Iqbal and Jinnah. Plight of the Indian minorities has stamped the idea of Pakistan. Though, Muslim League led by Jinnah eventually defeated the Congress-British nexus but ill intended partition laid the foundation of Kashmir dispute.

Undeniably Kashmir is the unfinished agenda of partition. Oppressed Kashmiri celebrate 15th August as ‘Black Day’ in IIOJK. They rightly believe that Indian Independence Day actually had deprived them from the fundamental right to self-determination. Unimplemented UN resolutions regarding conduct of free and fair plebiscite is a big question mark on the collective conscience of the international community.

Unresolved Kashmir issue alone is enough evidence of Indian artificial democracy. While celebrating the 76th Independence Day, we should pledge all efforts for the solution of the Kashmir issue. Immediately after partition, Pakistan survived against all the wishes of the Congress leadership. Due share of assets was never released to Pakistan with an aim to ensure the swift collapse of the newly formed state. RSS-affiliated extremist Nathu Ram Godse assassinated the founding father of India Mahatma Gandhi for supporting the release of due assets to Pakistan. Despite all odds, Pakistan not only survived but emerged as a ray of hope for oppressed nations. With the blessing of the Almighty, Pakistan not only survived but emerged as the first Muslim nuclear power. A time came, once Pakistan held the world titles of Squash, Hockey, Cricket and Snooker.

The defence forces of Pakistan are ranked among the most disciplined professional armies of the world. Remarkable performance of defence forces and national resolve in war on terror has been globally acknowledged. Despite ill intentions and conspiracies of close neighbours, Pakistan has never changed its principle-based stance on regional and global issues. During the Russian invasion era, Pakistan extended full support to Afghan brethren.

Pakistan is the pioneer of the largest Muslim forum OIC. Pakistan has always been in the leading row on the sensitive issues of the Muslim world like Palestine, Middle Eastern crisis, Afghanistan unrest, Blasphemy, Islamophobia and Kashmir dispute. Let’s be sure that Pakistan is a reality. It is there on the map of the world to stay forever. Let’s debunk those who always undermine Pakistan and spread despair. We, the Pakistanis, are its real stakeholders. If we are united and focused, no power on earth can derail Pakistan from the path of glory. Besides traditional fervour, this 14th August should be dedicated to revive the true spirit of independence envisioned by the Quaid –e Azam and the Poet of the East Allama Iqbal. Long Live Pakistan!

The writer is a freelancer