SPI inflation falls 0.14%

Islamabad

The Sensitive Price Indicator based weekly inflation for the week ended on August 27, for the combined consumption group, witnessed decrease of 0.14 percent as compared to the previous week.

The SPI for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 135.03 points against 135.22 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 8.39 percent.

The weekly SPI with base year 2015-16=100 is covering 17 urban centers and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The Sensitive Price Indicator for the lowest consumption group up to Rs17,732 witnessed 0.08 percent decrease and went down from 141.62 points in last week to 141.50 points during the week under review.