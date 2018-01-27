SPI based weekly inflation falls 0.29pc

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on January 25 for the combined income groups witnessed nominal decrease of 0.29 percent as compared to previous week.

The SPI for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 222.80 points against 223.45 points last week, according to the latest data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Friday.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined group in the week under review witnessed increase of 1.81 per cent.

The weekly SPI has been computed with base 2007, 2008=100, covering 17 urban centers and 53 essential items for all income groups.

Meanwhile, the Sensitive Price Indicator for the lowest income group up to Rs 8,000 also decreased by 0.32 percent as it went down from 212.62 points in the previous week to 211.94 points in the week under review.

As compared to the last week, the SPI for the income groups from Rs 8001 to 12,000, Rs 12,001 to 18,000, Rs 18,001 to 35,000 and above Rs 35,000, also decreased by 0.31 percent, 0.31 percent, 0.30 percent and 0.27 percent respectively.

During the week under review, average prices of 16 items registered decrease, while 08 items increased with the remaining 29 items’ prices unchanged.

The items, which registered decrease in their prices during the week under review included tomatoes, eggs, onions, LPG, sugar, potatoes, bath soap, gur, chicken, wheat, moong pulse, chilly, wheat flour, bananas, garlic and gram pulse.

The items, which registered increase in prices included cooked beef, milk (powdered), rice (basmati broken), mutton, mash pulse, beef, vegetable ghee (loose) and cooking oil.

The items with no change in their average prices during the week under review included rice (irri-6), bread, milk (fresh), curd, mustard oil, vegetable ghee, masoor pulse, salt, tea (packet), cooked daal, cigarettes, long cloth, shirting, lawn, georgette, gents sandal, ladies sandal, electricity charges, gas charges, kerosene oil, firewood, electric bulb, washing soap, match box, petrol, diesel and telephone local call.