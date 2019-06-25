Spending Rs 200m annually for welfare of workers: Minister

Sindh Minister for Labour and Human Resources, Ghulam Murtaza Baloch has said that more than Rs 200 million are being spent annually for welfare and medical facilities to the workers and their families and we are taking more measures to provide relief to them.

This he said while presiding over a meeting regarding welfare of the workers and their families here in his office on Tuesday, said a statement.

He said that since March 2019, almost 6,50000 workers are registered under Social Security and we are trying to increase this number up to ten lac in new fiscal year.

On this occasion, while briefing the meeting, Secretary Labour Rasheed Ahmed Solangi told that in collaboration with World Bank, on the directive of Sindh Government, Sindh Social Security had launched Sindh Business Registration Portal.

The purpose of this Web Portal was to provide on-line registration for national and international investors, industrialists and owners.—APP