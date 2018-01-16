Spend time with your family

Nowadays, there are many distractions in the world. In this busy day and age, it is a luxury for parents to spend time with their children. Making time for the family will allow you to teach your kids valuable life lessons like kindness and fairness. But when I look into our society I realise that parents are working, children are at school and the evening and weekends are taken up with a host of clubs, sports and play dates with friends.

A new survey says that parents and children have less than eight hours together in total each week. Children who spend quality time with their loved ones have self-confidence. They are more sociable because they sense that their parents value them. Spending time with family strengthens family ties. Also, families who enjoy group activities will develop strong relationships and handle stressful situations with ease. Today we have difficulty that father is on his own work, mother is on her own work and children are on their own work. We need to put our mobile aside and turn off the WiFi of our house 9 O’Clock at night and start spending time with each other, because the time spent with families is never wasted.

MD RUSTAM PARWEZ

Hyderabad, India

