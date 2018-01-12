Speedy trial, kids’ counselling sought to avoid Kasur-like incident

Peshawar

The civil society members on Thursday took strong exception to what they called unnecessary hype created by the media in the tragic Kasur incident and called for enactment of special laws from the parliament, speedy trial and proper counselling of the children to avoid such incidents in future. PMLN Lawyers Wing President, Alamzaib Khan while expressing great remorse over the tragic Kasur incident said special laws should be enacted to curb incidents of sexual harassment in the country.

Special benches of the court should be formed for provision of speedy justice to the victim’s families so that no body could dare to resort to such acts in future. “We have the relevant laws to deal with such cases but its need of the time to bring amendment in such clauses of the laws to make it result oriented.” The prosecution, he maintained, always come up in the court with a very case in such matters and as such the criminals were scot free by the court due to lack of evidence.

Peshawar Press Club President, Alamgir Khan said that Zainab murder case was highly projected by the media that is why COAS and Supreme Court took notice of the matter that was a good aspect of the media. However, it the same time, the media out of proportion displayed the picture of the victim girl, which was not advisable as it created unnecessary unrest and tension in the society.

Khan argued displaying picture of the victim girl time and again by the some electronic channels throughout the day has in fact left a bad impact on the social fabric of the society and create fears among students and such practices needed to be avoided in future. ANP leader and former Provincial Minister Wajid Ali Khan said Zainab was a daughter of Pakistan and her brutal killing has saddened all.

He said attacks on government installations and public properties in wake of the gory incident should be avoided in the larger interest of the country. He said politics on such tragic incidents was tantamount of funning violence and throwing salt on wounds of victims’ families. The ANP leader expressed the hope that politics on such tragic incident should be avoided and rather we need to make special laws and include counseling of children in curriculum that such incidents should not repeated in future.—APP