Speed breakers demanded on Airport Road

Rawalpindi

Lack of speed breakers on Airport Road, Shah Faisal Colony, in Rawalpindi is posing threats to the lives of residents. Residents of Shah Faisal Colony told APP that as there were no speed breakers on the road from Ammar Chowk onwards , accidents were a routine matter.

“Our children face difficulty in crossing the road during the rush hours in the morning and afternoon due to speeding vehicular traffic,” Matloob, father of a class three child, said.

Mubeen Shafqat, another Shah Faisal Colony resident, said even motorcyclists faced difficulty in crossing the road he said. Building of a speed breaker on the road was a must to avoid accidents, he added

When contacted, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) spokesman Hafiz Irfan said the RDA would take steps to resolve the problem.—APP

