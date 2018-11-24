Speech competition on road safety held

On the directives of Inspector General National Highways and Motorway Police AD Khawaja a speech contest on the topic of road safety and responsibilities of the individuals was organized here at Islamabad Model College for Girls, F-8.

Deputy Inspector General of Motorway Police Ashfaq Ahmed was the chief guest. In his speech, DIG Ashfaq Ahmed said that due to road accidents over one million people die all over the world. By following road safety laws precious lives could be saved, he said. He said the Motorway Police besides, doing its duty on highways and motorways, was also creating awareness among the masses on road safety issues.—APP

