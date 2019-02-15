Speech competition held at UIT

Staff Reporter

Usman Institute of Technology (UIT) affiliated with NED University of Engineering & Technology, Karachi, recently organized the ‘All Karachi Speech Competition’ at the UIT campus. The competition was held to show solidarity with the people of Kashmir. Students from 15 different colleges participated in the competition from across the metropolis. The chief guest was Squadron Leader Usman Javed and the panel of judges for the speech competition comprised of Mr. Rizwan Zaidi, Vice Charman Pakistan Debate Council, Mr. Subhan Baig, Public Speaker and Anchor, Sehar TV, along with Mr. Saddam Tufail Hashmi, Anchor of Express News.

The welcome note was given by Director Dr. Zahir Ali Syed. The winners of the competition were First Position Mr. Yusuf Iftikhar COMMECS College PECHS followed by Second Position Mr. Rizwan Khan Government Degree Boys College and in Third Position Ms. Neha Khan of Abdullah Govt. Girls College. This competition provided an opportunity for young and talented students to focus and express themselves. Dean Dr. Shoaib Zaidi gave the ending note and congratulated the winners and thanked all the students for their participation.

