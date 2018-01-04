Speculators about NRO has no ground: Marriyum

Islamabad

Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb talking to the media outside NAB court here Wednesday said that those people who were speculating about NRO or a deal during visit of Nawaz Sharif to Saudi Arabia must see that he was again appearing in the Ehtsab court today. The Minister referring to the tweet by Imran Khan on Tuesday said that probably he forgot to write ‘fake Khan’ in it and if he had done so it would have improved the contents of the message. She said that Imran Khan had failed to become a successful politician and the people of Pakistan also had not elected him as Prime Minister.

Marriyum said that Imran was now trying to act as Shah Rukh Khan and that show would also prove to be a flop very soon. —APP