Speculating reasons for death

The death of one of the most celebrated disc jockeys Avicci at the age of 28 has left fans and colleagues shocked. The artist was found dead in his hotel room in Muscat, the capital city of Oman. While the cause of death has not been mentioned by his publicist who was accompanying him, many are speculating that the reason for his untimely death was suicide. However, to speculate and assume how someone as celebrated as Avicci had died is not only unethical but also gives way to a lot of misconceptions in the minds of young adults who made up most of his fan base.

Suicide is already a sensitive matter and with news of rock-stars like Chester Bennington having committed suicide, it doesn’t give a positive message to the people who look up to these stars as their ideal. So unless and until confirmation from family or friends is given on the reason of Avicci’s death, people should avoid passing their own judgments.

RABIA MAZHAR

Rawalpindi

Related