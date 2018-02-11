Specific time frame, a milestone step for speedy justice

A specific time period for completion of different stages of a case under trial, from framing of issues till written judgment by the court is a milestone step for ensuring speedy justice in the country while steps should be taken for implementation of judgment in the same way.

Chairperson National Commission on the Status of Women, Khawar Mumtaz said that amendment in Civil Procedures Code 1908 approved by Khyber Pakhtunkhawa (KP) government to ensue conclusion of trial in civil cases in one year from the institution of suit is very encouraging.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, the commission said, there will be maximum 60 days for completion of pleadings and 30 days for examination of record and exhibits. Petitions for the implementation of judgment will also be dealt with in the same manner.

The amendment, approved by the Khaber Paktukhwa cabinet in collaboration with Peshawar High Court on January 15, 2018, provides for a specific time period for different stages of a case under trial, from framing of issues till written judgment by the court is a major step and other provinces should also take measure for quick disposal of civil court cases, it said. —APP

Related