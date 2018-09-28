Special unit in NADRA to resolve blocked CNIC issue: Afridi

ISLAMABAD : Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Khan Afridi informed the National Assembly on Friday that a new special unit will be constituted in the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) to address the issue of blocked Computerized National Identity Cards (CNIC) on emergency basis.

Responding to a question regarding the issue of blocked CNICs of residents of erstwhile FATA, he said that the issue was discussed in the federal cabinet and government had devised a comprehensive policy to address it.

He said the government will not compromise on the country’s security. The minister said, “We have only one agenda there will be no compromise on country’s security, we will not bow down, we will make the country secure and we have to take some tough decisions.”

All the intelligence agencies and other relevant institutions are working in close coordination to ensure security of the people, he added.

Shehryar Khan Afridi said that the tribal people will also be taken on board to address their genuine complaints and protect their rights.

He said, “Total number of CNIC in FATA is 2,839,819 and out of which 6,824 are blocked. About 6,546 cards are from Pakhtun community while 278 of such cards belonged to the members of other communities.”

He said that in 2017 total numbers of blocked CNICs in FATA were 12,056 while the number in 2018 had declined to 6824.

Shehryar Afridi said that total Computerized National Identity Cards are over 140 million out of which 1,81270 are blocked due various reasons.

Giving province wise data of blocked cards of Pakhtun community, he said that 16,678 cards are blocked in Sindh, 13,951 in Punjab, 44,231 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 18287 in Balochistan, 2,526 in Islamabad, 10 in Gilgit Baltistan, 6,824 in FATA, 486 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and 266 overseas Pakistanis.

