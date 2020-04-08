Special unit for corona positive pregnant ladies

Punjab has dedicated Ganga Ram Hospital as exclusive facility for treatment, care and support of COVID-19 pregnant women, Punjab Health Minister announced on Tuesday while chairing an important meeting of the Fatima Jinnah Medical University.

Fatima Jinnah Medical University Vice Chancellor Professor Amir Zaman Khan, Ganga Ram Hospital Medical Superintendent and senior faculty members participated in the meeting. Professor Amir Zaman Khan gave a presentation to the Minister on the arrangements and the status of facilities and services that can be made available for pregnant mothers. The minister said, “Pregnant women need special care and here we are making special arrangements for their treatment and care. The staff will be provided PPE and other facilities for the treatment of mothers testing positive for Corona virus. The VC and MS will personally supervise the provision of equipment and facilities.”

Dr Yasmin Rahsid further said, “The corona isolation section will be reserved only for pregnant, while mothers’ entry will be prohibited there.–Staff Reporter

We are trying to ensure judicious utilization of resources on corona pandemic. I request all people to stay homes for their own and their families’ safety. The vice chancellor and the MS have been directed to make all out arrangements for the pregnant ladies testing positive for COVID-19.”