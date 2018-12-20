Special trainings for officers

Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla has said that training sessions will be arranged for the officers of the ET & NC department to enhance their capabilities.

This he said while presiding over a meeting in his office here on today. Secretary Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control Abdul Rahim Shaikh , Director General Excise and Taxation Shabbir Ahmed Shaikh and other directors also attended the meeting.

He said that it was the need of the hour to ensure the officers’ training up to the requirement of the changing circumstances. Mr. Mukesh asked the officers to keep themselves in touch with modern technology and keep working hard in order to meet the challenges.

He added drug peddlers use new techniques to smuggle drugs. So we should also accommodate ourselves to curb them using latest technology and gadgets ‘.

On this occasion the Director General Excise and Taxation Shabbir Ahmed Shaikh informed the provincial Minister for ET & NC and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla that the department kept arranging training for the officers and remained in touch with federal institutions for the training of the officers on regular basis—INP

