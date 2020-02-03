Special team to contain coronavirus formed

Staff Reporter

Amid the fear of possible spread of China-originated novel coronavirus, the Sindh government has formed a rapid response medical team in compliance with the directions of Ministry of National Health Services. Last month, the federal health ministry had directed the authorities concerned to remain alert following the possible spread of ‘contagious’ virus from China and established an emergency operation cell to monitor the situation. Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza said that the directorate of the health ministry dealing with airport and port health services had been asked to maintain strict vigilance at the points of entry and check travellers coming in from the affected areas. According to a notification issued by the Sindh health department on Monday, a team which has been constituted with “immediate effect” will be comprising of doctors, paramedical staff and well-equipped ambulance. Director health services of Karachi division will head the team, the official statement said..