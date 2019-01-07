Special Task Force on Anti-Narcotics approved

Punjab Health Minister Yasmin Rashid chaired a high level meeting here on Monday, which approved in principle the constitution of Special Task Force on Anti-Narcotics in the wake of growing menace of drug addiction in the society.

The meeting also reviewed the recommendation prepared by special committee on narcotics control.

Speaking on the occasion, Yasmin Rashid said, “Rehabilitation of drug addicted persons was as necessary as eradication of narcotics. Growing trend of drug addiction became a cancer of the society.”

She noted that so many government departments were working to eliminate drugs however, consolidated efforts were not being made so far. “Coordinated mechanism to root out narcotics and rehabilitation of addicted persons was the need of hour.

The Provincial Minister warned, “Use of drug in educational institutions would not be tolerated. I would personally talk with ministers of Social Welfare, Excise & Anti-Narcotics, School Education and Higher Education to devise a solid policy to root out narcotics.”

The Minister summoned a meeting again on January 16 and directed all concerned departments to brief the ministers about their respective strategies and eradication of drugs.

“As far as Health Department is concerned we are going to arrange special beds for the treatment of drug addicted,” said Yasmin Rashid.

Rooting out the menace of narcotics was a symbol of healthy society, the Health Minister said adding that the government would provide all possible human resources to meet the challenge of drug use, said the Minister. She also reiterated that without political ownership achieving of certain targets was impossible. —INP

