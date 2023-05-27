Special squads to take action against signal violators

The Islamabad Capital Police have constituted special squads to curb traffic signal violations and ensure the implementation of laws without any discrimination.

Following the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, special squads have been constituted to take stern action against those violating traffic signals.

The traffic congestion unit would also assist these squads in their tasks and ensure a smooth flow of traffic on roads. According to a police spokesman, efforts are afoot for a disciplined traffic system in the city. He has also appealed to the citizens to follow rules for maintaining smooth traffic flow in the city.

He said that cops had been directed to ensure the implementation of traffic rules irrespective of status and rank. “They have been also asked to demonstrate patience and a courteous attitude .—APP