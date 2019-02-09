Special squads to check illegal construction

Separate teams of building control squad have been appointed with four directorates of Town Planning Wing to ensure the implementation of by-laws and check illegal construction in LDA controlled area.

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sources said this on Saturday that teams consisting of surveyors would inspect under construction building in their respective areas and would prepare report whether construction was being carried out as per rules or not, and inform about it to the relevant.—APP

