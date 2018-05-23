Special squad constituted to monitor vegetable, fruit prices

Peshawar

Deputy Commissioner Dr Imran Sheikh taking notice of high prices of fruit and vegetables in the metropolis’ markets has constituted a special squad to monitor prices on daily basis and ensure that consumers were not overcharged during the holy month of Ramazan. According to spokesperson the overseeing squad led by additional deputy commissioner Shahid Ali Khan included officers of the district administration, food and revenue departments.

The special team in question would pay visit to the fruit and vegetables markets of the metropolis early morning and issue a price list of those items to facilitate people. Accordingly, the district administration along with food department would take action against shopkeepers and vendors who violated the price list and overcharged customers.

District administration Peshawar Tuesday arrested 91 persons from different areas of the district at it accelerated crackdown against profiteers during the month of Ramadan. The arrested profiteers were included butchers, vegetables & fruits sellers. Chicken sellers, grocers, milkmen and others. On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Dr. Imran Hamid Sheikh, the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Shahid Ali Khan along with Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Town-2 Irfan Ali carried out checking in Khazana,

Charsadda, Faqir Kalley and Pajagi Road areas and arrested 13 persons over overcharging consumers. Similarly, the Assistant Commissioner (AC) Mohammad Mughees Sanaullah along with AAC Sara Tawab Omar conducted raids in different markets of Hayatabad township and nabbed 17 profiteers while AAC Inayatullah Khan arrested 18 profiteers from University Road, Tehkal and Warsak Road localities.

AACs Town-2 Islahuddin and Hamayun Khan carried out checking of prices in Zaryab Colony, Faqirabad and Dalazak Road and arrested 23 persons for profiteering while AACs Niamatullah Kundi and Qaiser Khan Kundi arrested 11 and 9 profiteers from Urmar, Phandu Chowk, Badhber, G.T. Road and Chamkani respectively. It has worth to mention here that on the directives of the Deputy Commissioner, the officers of the district administration are monitoring the prices of the essentials even during Iftar and Sehr times and most of them conduct their Iftar at Ramazan Facilitation Cenres. The patrolling of the officials of district administration in bazaars is helping the sale of essentials on the officially fixed prices. The people are registering their complaints at Ramadan Facilitation Cetnres, which were followed by the action of the officials.—APP