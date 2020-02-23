Special session held to pay tributes to Mirwaiz’s aunt

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, a special session was organized in Srinagar to pay tributes to the paternal aunt of Hurriyat forum Chairma, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.

The deceased was also wife of Molvi Muhammad Yaseen Shah and daughter-in-law of Mirwaiz Maulana Muhammad Yusuf Shah who suddenly passed away in Rawalpindi, on Thursday.

People from all walks of life attended the special session and paid glowing tributes to the lady. They also prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.—KMS