Special security planned for anti-Polio drive from today

Special security arrangements have been made for the anti-polio campaign that would begin in different parts of the country today (Monday).

In Sindh, the second seven-day Anti-Polio Campaign of the year will commence on 19th of this month. As many as two hundred twenty-eight thousand children will be administered anti-polio drops in 188 Union Councils of Karachi.

In Punjab, eighteen point five million under-five year age children will be vaccinated against polio under the five-day campaign. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, over five point seven million children will be administered anti-polio drops under three-day campaign.

A three day campaign was earlier launched on January 15 throughout the country.

19.15 million children were planned to be vaccinated in Punjab, 8.7 million in Sindh, 5.68 million in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 2.46 million in Balochistan, 1.03 million in FATA, 0.74 million in AJK, 0.237 million in Gilgit-Baltistan and 0.313 million children in Islamabad during that campaign.

Around 42.5 million doses of the vaccine were to be utilized during the campaign and it specially included Karachi where the drive was strategically planned from 22nd to 28th January.—INP

