Special quota for women employment urged

Gul Hamaad Farooqi

Chitral

Rich tribute was paid to women folk of Chitral hence some speakers also expressed their concern over increasing ratio of women suicide at Chitral. To pay tribute and recognize women services a function was held at Government girls degree college Chitral. District Nazim Chitral Maghfirat Shah was chief guest on the occasion while the ceremony was presided over by additional deputy commissioner Minhasuddin.

The program was organized by social welfare and special education and women empowerment department of Chitral. Nusrat Jabeen the first woman district officer of social welfare briefed the participants about women role in development of Chitral.

She highly appreciated that women are fully empowered for getting of education, casting their vote at Chitral. AS well as women also participating in social activities and have no reasonable hurdles in their way. She expressed her concern over the marriage of women in below age and especially out of Chitral which causing for nuisance for their family.

An unanimous resolution was also passed in the seminar. Through the resolution they demanded from the government for special quota and preference to women folk in employment of each and every departments of Chitral.