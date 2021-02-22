Special Qatari envoy meets COAS, hails Pakistan’s efforts for peace

RAWALPINDI – Special Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar Dr Mutlaq Bin Majed Al Qahtani called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ on Monday.

During the meeting matters of mutual interest, regional security situation, cooperation in various fields and facilitation of reconciliation process in Afghanistan were discussed in detail, said the ISPR in a statement.

Director-General Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) General Faiz Hameed was also present in the meeting.

Army chief reiterated that both countries share a great history of cordial relations and a deep-rooted spirit of brotherhood, which has transformed into an enduring partnership.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region and pledged to keep working for better relations between the two countries.