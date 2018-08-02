Special precautionary arrangements made to save electrical installations: Mayor

ISLAMABAD : Mayor of Islamabad, Sheikh Anser Aziz said that during the monsoon season special precautionary arrangements made to save electrical installations, naked and exposed electric wires and cables to avoid any untoward incident. Mayor of Islamabad, Sheikh Anser Aziz said this while chairing the meeting of Street Light Division, here on Thursday.

During the meeting precautionary arrangements made by Street Light Division to cover exposed wires and cables and other electrical installations were reviewed. Mayor Islamabad directed Director Electrical and Mechanical to contact with IESCO for proper arrangements to cover naked and exposed electric wires and cables and all electric installations.

On this occasion, Mayor of Islamabad was apprised that special measurers have been taken to cover all exposed electric cables / wires while through newspapers people have already been warned to not to touch electric poles and also don’t let their children to do so. He was informed that a responsible officer of Street Light Division has been deputed in flood relief cell of MCI and is ensuring timely redressal of complaints. Mayor of Islamabad was informed that staff of street light has been working to illuminate 100% street lights in the city.

Mayor of Islamabad Sheikh Anser Aziz directed to make functional operational vehicles of street light division and also ensure to provide funds for purchasing of store material.

