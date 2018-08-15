Special prayers offered for progress, prosperity of country

Staff Reporter

Abbottabad/Peshawar

Like other parts of the country the 71st Independence Day of Pakistan was celebrated with great national enthusiasm across the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa amid colorful national flag hoisting and cake cutting ceremonies, fireworks and rallies with overwhelming participation of people of all ages.

In Abbottabad, Independence Day of Pakistan was celebrated at central part of Divisional Headquarter with traditional zeal, fervour and enthusiasm at Jalalbaba Auditorium which was attended by various educational institutions including girls and boys presented multiple colorful program while initially presented national anthem by them while the Commissioner Hazara Division, Amajd Ali Khan hoisted the national flag who was the chief guest on the occasion

In fact the patriotic fever ran high in the province where the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) has managed to win almost two third majority and the dwellers of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa enthusiastically participated in the festivities on the call of party chief and Prime Minister in waiting Imran Khan to celebrate the occasion in befitting manners thus making mockery of the call made by some defeated elements to observe the occasion as black day.

The day dawned with a 21-gun salute in Peshawar followed by flag hoisting ceremonies, walks, seminars, conferences, rallies, declamation, national anthem and songs contests besides cake cutting functions in all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including recently merged tribal districts amid slogans of Pakistan and Quaid e Azam Zindabad. Special prayers were also offered in mosques for progress and prosperity of Pakistan and eternal peace of the martyrs of Pakistan Movement.

In Peshawar, the main function of flag hoisting ceremony was held at Governor House where Governor KP Engr. Iqbal Zafar Jhagra hoisted national flag. National anthem and songs was also played. The other major flag hoisting function was performed at the lawn of Civil Secretariat where Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (Retd) Dost Muhammad Khan was the chief guest.

