Special prayers offered for martyrs of Peshawar blast

Adam Khan Wazir Wana

DPO Said, You can visit my office anytime for any legitimate issue .

Special prayers were offered for the martyrs of the police and for the speedy recovery and peace of the veterans.

According to the details, South Waziristan District Police Chief Shabbir Hussain Marwat organized a Durbar/Court for police employees in his office in Police Line.

The Durbar/Court was formally started with the recitation of the Holy Quran, after which prayers were offered for the martyrdom of the police martyrs in the Peshawar police line mosque blast and for the speedy recovery of the injured soldiers.

DPO South Waziristan has issued detailed instructions to all officers and men to perform their duties honestly and bravely in the context of the current situation.

and said that all of you can submit your legitimate problems to me without any recommendation and without hesitation which will be solved on merit.