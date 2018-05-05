Special polio campaign in 12 districts from May 7

City Reporter

Sehat Muhafiz polio eradication teams of the health department Punjab will visit house-to-house to vaccinate about 8 million children in 12 districts of Punjab under a campaign starting from Monday (May 7).

Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir informed this in a joint statement issued here on Friday.

This special campaign would be launched due to ongoing virus circulation in KPK, Balochistan and Sindh so the government has decided to hold the campaign in those districts which share boundaries with the other three provinces as well as cities which have huge population movement from the polio- affected areas, said the minister.

He said the campaign would be launched in Lahore, Sheikhupura, DG Khan, Multan, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Layyah, Bhakkar, Mianwali, Rawalpindi and Attock districts.

The Punjab Emergency Operations Centre for polio eradication assured the nation the polio vaccine is safe, efficacious, and approved by the government’s drug regulatory authorities, the minister added.