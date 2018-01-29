Special persons to be given jobs as per govt policy: Aftab

Raza Naqvi

Attock

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Sheikh Aftab Ahmad has said that the problems being faced by the visually impaired persons will be solved on priority and would be provided job opportunities as per the quota allotted by the Govt. He said this while talking to focal person of the visually impaired persons Muhammad Niaz Khan.

On the occassion senior journalist Syed Raza Haider Naqvi was also present. Federal Minister said that he would soon call a meeting of all the heads of different departments of Attock district on 5th February and would direct them to fill all the vacant seats created for the blind as per the existing policy. Federal Minister said that senior jkurnalist Syed Raza Haider Naqvi will give briefing about the problems of the visually impaired persons in that meeting.

Focal Person apprised the Minister that there are 56 seats of different grades lying vacant in Attock which include 9 seats in Education, 15 in Health, 21 in Punjab Highways, 03 in Revenue, 04 in Forest, 02 in Agriculture and 02 in Special Education Department.