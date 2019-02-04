Special persons continue hunger strike

Staff Reporter

Badin

Special persons of distric Badin continued their token hunger strike on 10th consecutive day in front of Badin press club against non implementation of special persons job quota in Sindh government departments.

The protest led by Muhammad Sadique Ansari, Dost Ali Bhatti, Muhammad Hanif Ansari, Khuda Bux Lanjar, Allah Dad Umrani, Muhammad Ramzan Jat, Bachal Hingorjo and others.

While talking with journalists protestors said they were being ignored of employment in government run departments while job quota was not implemented.

