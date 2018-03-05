Special people inclusion in community policing to help reduce crimes

The capital police is confident to reduce crimes in the city after inclusion of special people in community policing through a recently constituted committee during inauguration of Model Police Station here.

The new initiative named Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) committee is aim to strengthen this segment’s liaison with police to minimize their vulnerability of falling in to the hands of criminals besides their social well-being.

Talking to APP, Fazal Khaliq the Human Rights and Community Policing Officer said that Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police introduced this committee for giving more attention to the special people and ensure their direct integration with police and to establish trust. “The initiative would be extended to other model police stations in near future” he added.

Usman Saeed a coordinator of Special People’s Committee called it a great opportunity for the special people to approach police in a friendly environment to have assistance in complicated legal procedures.

Such persons could easily be exploited by criminals due to less job opportunities who could use them for anti-social activities, he said. “Forced begging is one of the top examples for which this innocent segment is being used,” he added.

He also suggested with a demand to introduce panic button in PWDs’ homes for alerting police in case of any emergency situation.

The coordinator said the Inspector General Police Islamabad Sultan Azam Temuri has endorsed their proposal for creating more public awareness to play their role for making special people effective and productive members of the society.

This is pertinent to mention here that PWDs committee was an addition to four already existing Neighborhood Watch Committees launched in early 2018 as an effective tool aimed at bringing people closer to the police and to win the public support.—APP

