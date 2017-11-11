Special Olympic Games conclude

Lahore

Secretary Sports Punjab Muhammad Aamir Jan has vowed to hold regular sports events for special and disabled athletes in future to engage them in healthy activities and to polish their skills to become quality special athletes in due course of time.

He was addressing the closing ceremony of 17th Punjab Special Olympic Games at Punjab Stadium here on Friday.

Head of Special Monitoring Unit Fatima Zaidi and Vice-Chairman Special Olympics of Pakistan Aneesur Rehman were also present at the closing ceremony.

On the third and last day, blind and deaf and dumb athletes featured in 18 sports categories.

Muhammad Aamir Jan said that special and disabled people are important segment of our society but they are being neglected in one way or the other. “Through events like Punjab Special Olympic Games, we tried to make their presence felt in the society and we will continue our efforts in future as well,” he added.

He said: “We are making hectic efforts to act upon the slogan of ‘No Athlete Left Behind’. Punjab Govt is taking effective measures for the sports promotion among special people as per the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif”.

Aamir Jan urged the civil society to come forward and play its due role for the welfare of the special people to give them respectable status in the society.

“We witnessed a large participation of special athletes in Punjab Special Olympic Games during the last three days. The next edition of these games will be even bigger and the stadium will be full of athletes and sports enthusiasts,” he elaborated.—APP