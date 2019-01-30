Special medical board examines Nawaz in jail

Staff Reporter

Lahore

The special medical board constituted for Nawaz Sharif’s treatment conducted a detailed examination of the former prime minister at Kot Lakhpat Jail on Wednesday.

The board designated for Nawaz’s treatment comprises cardiac experts from Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology, Punjab Institute of Cardiology and Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology.

During the examination, the panel conducted blood work and heard the former premier’s complains regarding his cardiac illness. The course of further treatment shall be determined by the Punjab Medical Board in line with recommendations by the panel.

On January 25, the Punjab government formed a new medical board, comprising heart specialists, to examine the health of the former prime minister.

Share on: WhatsApp