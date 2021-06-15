Special investiture ceremony held at Beijing

A special investiture ceremony was held at Embassy on 15th June 2021.Ambassador MoinulHaque, on behalf of the President of Pakistan, conferred civil award of Pakistan upon “Tamgha-e-Imtiaz” Mr. Muhammad Suleman Mahsudin recognition of his outstanding services to Pakistan in further strengthening of Pakistan-China relations.

Mr. Suleman is an officer from Commerce and Trade Group of Pakistan and is currently serving as Education Attache at Pakistan’s Embassy in Beijing, People’s Republic of China.

He joined 38th Common Training Programme at Civil services Academy, Lahore and later after completing his specialized training programme,he subsequently joined Ministry of Commerce at Federal Secretariat where he served at several important positions.

As the Education Attache,MrSuleman was the member of the core team constituted to facilitate Pakistani students living under lock down in several provinces of China.

He latter volunteered his services for a two-member solidarity mission to Wuhan, the epicenter of COVID-19 infection. He arrived at Wuhan in February when the viral epidemic was at its peak and number of reported infections were rising.

During his 53 days stay at Wuhan during the lock down, he provided critical support and assistance to the Pakistani community members.

He also maintained close contact with local Chinese authorities for provision of needed relief to Pakistanis living in Wuhan and Hubei province.

Mr. Suleman Mahsud’s dedication and selfless devotion was not only admired by Pakistani community but also won him respect in Chinese authorities.

He, therefore, made a valuable contribution to deepen Pakistan – China all weathered strategic partnership.

Ambassador Moin ul Haque, on behalf of the President of Pakistan, conferred civil award of Pakistan upon “Tamgha-e-imtiaz” Mr. Muhammad Junaid in recognition of his outstanding services to Pakistan in further strengthening of Pakistan-China relations.

Mr. Junaid is an officer of the Foreign Service of Pakistan and posted as Second Secretary at the Pakistan Embassy in Beijing, People’s Republic of China.

He joined the 42nd Common Training Programme at the Civil Services Academy as an officer of FSP, where he was the recipient of the coveted Exemplary Conduct Award.

At the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, he served at the China Desk prior to proceeding on Mandarin language training to China and subsequently joined the Embassy.

Mr. Junaid is a lifelong student of Pakistan’s foreign policy and particularly, the exemplary Pakistan-China all weather strategic cooperative partnership.

Following the COVID-19 outbreak centered in the Chinese city of Wuhan, he was the part of the core team of the Embassy to provide relief to more than 1200 Pakistani nationals in the locked down areas.

In February 2020, he was called to lead a special solidarity mission to the epicenter itself and spent 53 days in the locked down Hubei province, where his primary duty was to provide support and reassurance to the members of Pakistani community.

He also maintained a close contact with the Embassy and concerned Chinese local authorities to provide immediate assistance to Pakistanis in need, t

hereby renewing the confidence of overseas Pakistanis in the Government through realizing the policy of according top priority to expatriate Pakistanis.

