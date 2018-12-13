Special focus on 25 high risk areas in anti-polio drive

District Health Officer(DHO) Preventive, Dr Naveed Akhtar Malik said that the five-day anti-polio campaign, which began in entire district entered into its third day in a successful manner on Wednesday. Under the drive, he said, over 300,000 children have so far been administered the polio vaccine.

Under the drive, special attention is being given to 25 Union councils including 12 of the Rawalpindi cantonment area and 13 UC of the city area which have been declared high-risk areas as sewage samples collected from these areas indicated the presence of polio virus.

Naveed said as large number of people daily come from Peshawar, the Pashto speaking localities of Pirwadhai, Fauji colony,Dhoke Hassu, Westridge and Kohinoor mills areas have been declared high risk areas. He said that living condition in these union councils is also below satisfaction which was leading cause of several diseases including polio,measles and dengue and requires immediate attention of the administration.

Dr Naveed informed that anti-polio campaign which was scheduled to start on December 10 in the entire district was faced some disturbance due to intermittent rain and only children available at schools and ‘madrassas’ were administered anti-polio drops on Monday.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp