Special flights for overseas Pakistanis

Prime Minister Imran Khan is well aware of the problems of our overseas Pakistanis which is why he has arranged special flights for the them stuck abroad away from homeland. Overseas Pakistanis Commission Vice Chairperson Waseem Akhtar said that overseas Pakistanis are an asset to the nation and the resolution of their problems is our duty. Due to this pandemic a lot many overseas Pakistanis wanted to return to Pakistan which is why the PM has arranged special flights for them. He has assured that overseas Pakistanis will be well taken care of on their arrival.