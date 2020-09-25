Special envoys of Pakistan, China discuss Afghan peace process

Islamabad

The Special Envoy of China for Afghanistan Affairs, Ambassador Liu Jian on Friday spoke with Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, Ambassador Muhammad Sadiq and discussed the latest situation of the Afghan peace process.

According to Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Sadiq briefed the visiting dignitary on Pakistan’s facilitative role in the Afghan peace process.

Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan remarked that start of Intra-Afghan Negotiations was an historic opportunity for the Afghan leadership to achieve an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement in Afghanistan.

He reiterated Pakistan’s continued support to Afghan-led and Afghan-owned intra-Afghan negotiations.

Ambassador Jian appreciated the important and constructive role Pakistan has played in the Afghan peace process. Both Pakistan and China shared the same objective of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan.—INP