Special envoys of Pakistan, China and Russia meet Afghan PM Khund in Kabul

KABUL – Special representatives of Pakistan, China and Russia to Afghanistan Tuesday held meeting with the Prime Minister of Afghanistan Mullah Muhammad Hassan Akhund in the presidential Palace.

Sadiq Kha, Yue Xiaoyong, and Zamir Kabulov also met former Afghan President Hamid Karzai and Abdullah Abdullah later in the day.

Special Envoys on Afg of Pakistan Amb Sadiq, Russia Zamir Kabulov and China Yue Xiayong visited Kabul & called on Afghan Acting Prime Minister M. Hasan AKhund & senior leaders to discuss peace, stability & inclusive governance ⁦@SMQureshiPTI⁩ ⁦⁦@ForeignOfficePk⁩ pic.twitter.com/WoXmuxGKEm — Mansoor Ahmad Khan (@ambmansoorkhan) September 21, 2021

Abdullah Abdullah in a statement said that the special envoys were also accompanied by their respective ambassadors to Kabul and discussed the evolving situation in Afghanistan.

The representatives of neighbouring countries acknowledged and underscored an all-inclusive and a cabinet that is acceptable to all in the country.

“The envoys underscored establishment of peace and stability, moderate politics, respect to rights of women, and equal education rights for all the people in Afghanistan,” read the statement.

Last week, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that he has initiated a dialogue with the Taliban for an inclusive Afghan government to include Tajiks, Hazaras and Uzbeks.

In a couple of tweets, the premier said that he took the decision after holding meetings in Dushanbe with leaders of Afghanistan’s neighbouring countries, adding that he had a lengthy discussion with Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon.

“After 40 years of conflict, this inclusivity will ensure peace & a stable Afghanistan, which is in the interest not only of Afghanistan but the region as well,” he wrote in the tweet.

Pakistan has been emphasizing the need to set up an inclusive government since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan following the withdrawal of US-led foreign forces.

Earlier, the premier in an interview with Russia Today (RT) warned that instability in the war-torn country may impact all of its neighbors.

He stated that inclusive governance is the best path to peace and stability in Afghanistan.