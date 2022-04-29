Special envoy of OIC SG for Africa visits Nigeria

As part of a mission he is carrying out in the West African sub-region, Mr. Nassirou BAKO-ARIFARI, Special Envoy of the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for Africa, was received, on April 27, 2022, in Abuja, by H.E. Mr. Zubairu DADA, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

During this meeting, the Special Envoy delivered a written message from the Secretary-General of the OIC, H.E. Mr. Hissein Brahim TAHA, to President Muhammadu BUHARI, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The meeting was an opportunity to underscore the importance attached by the OIC Secretary-General to Nigeria’s role within the OIC and in the region and to exchange views on developments in the West African sub-region, in particular, in Mali, and the need to combine efforts in this regard.

On the other hand, the Special Envoy of the OIC Secretary-General met in Abuja with the Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security of ECOWAS, General Francis BEHANZIN, on the situation in the sub-region, including in Mali, and ways and means to strengthen dialogue and cooperation between the OIC and ECOWAS.—PR