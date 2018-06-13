Special Eid train to leave for Multan tomorrow

A special Eid train will leave Rawalpindi city for Multan on June 14, to facilitate the citizens travelling to their native towns to celebrate Eidul Fitr with their family members while special Summer Special Vacation Trains will also be operated after Eidul Fitr to facilitate the passengers.

Talking to APP, Divisional Commercial Officer (DCO) Rawalpindi Raza Ali Habib informed that Pakistan Railways have finalized all the arrangements to facilitate the passengers on Eid ul Fitr and five special Eid trains would be operated.

In order to ensure the safety of passengers and visitors, security arrangements had been enhanced at the Rawalpindi Railway Station ahead of Eid ul Fitr, he added.

The first special Eid train will reach Rawalpindi from Karachi on June 13 and depart for Peshawar. Second special train will also reach Rawalpindi from Quetta on Wednesday. The third train will start its journey from Karachi Cantt on June 13 at 11 am and passing Rahim Yar Khan, Khanewal and Faisalabad will arrive at Lahore at 10 am on the next day.

The fourth special train will depart Rawalpindi on June 14 at 7 am and via Attock City, Dao Khail, Kot Addu, Kundian, Mianwali and Muzaffargarh will reach Multan Cantt on the same night at 10:30 pm.

He further informed that Pakistan Railways will operate special “Summer Vacation Special Trains” between Karachi and Rawalpindi to facilitate the passengers particularly families.—APP

