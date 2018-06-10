Special Eid stalls attracting female customers in twin cities

Rawalpindi

Special Eid stalls of Cosmetic, Mehndi and Bangles, most demanded items of Eid-ul-Fitr, are nowadays being witnessed everywhere particularly in busy markets and bazaars of the city.

As the festival of Eid comes closer, the stalls of beautifully designed colorful bangles, jewellery and Mehndi in the markets of the city have been set up which are attracting female customers.

Women start preparing for Eid-ul-Fit many days before and commence shopping in Ramadan especially buying bangles, mehndi, jewellery, cosmetic materials and other items as it is an old tradition that women and girls wear bangles to express their joy and happiness. In Rawalpindi city, there are a large number of such stalls particularly in busy markets including Tench Bhatta, Peoples Colony, Lalkurti, Saddar Bazaar, Chota Bazaar, Moti Bazaar, Commercial Market, Sadiqabad, Rehmanabad, Buni Market and several others markets.

Bangles (Kangan and Choriyaan), mehndi tattoos and jewelry/ornaments, all these things are extensively imperative items for women on Eid-ul-Fitr that marks the end of Ramadan.

The young girls are very much interested in buying matching bangles with the colours of their Eid dresses, while many of them are rushing towards mehndi stalls to embellish their hands before the arrival of the religious festival, Eid-ul-Fitr.—APP