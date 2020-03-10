Special economic zone to usher in industrial revolution: Aslam

Provincial Minister for Trade & Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that the industrial revolution will be ushered by establishing new special economic zones in the province.

The establishment of new economic zones reflects the Prime Minister’s vision for economically strong Pakistan.

The Provincial Minister was presiding over a meeting to review arrangements for holding of the inaugural ceremony of Quaid-i-Azam Business Park, the establishment of special economic zones, provision of infrastructure and colonization of industrial estates. Chairman Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company Nabeel Hashmi, Additional Secretary Industries Asher Zaidi, CEO PIEDMC and other concerned officers attended the meeting. Addressing the meeting, Mian Aslam Iqbal said smart industrial zone Quaid-i-Azam Business Park is being set up near Motorway M-2 Sheikhupura Interchange and its inaugural ceremony will be held in the end of the current month.

Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that infrastructure of international standard will be provided in the Business Park, facility of one-widow operation, factory outlet and expo centre will also be available there.

The investors will be given special incentives for investment in the special economic zone. Lakhs of job opportunities will be provided through these special economic zones, he added.

The priority of the government is to bring new investment in Punjab and this objective is being obtained through the conducive atmosphere and providing facilities to the investors, the minister concluded.