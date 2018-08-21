Special drive to check overcharging in public transport

Staff Reporter

A special campaign has been launched by the National Highway & Motorway Police (NH&MP) central zone to prevent overcharging and overloading in inter-city public transport vehicles on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha.

On the directions of IG NH&MP, DIG Central Zone Ahmad Arslan Malik ordered the field officers to carry out strict enforcement of laws against the public service vehicles involved in overcharging or overloading of passengers and adopt zero tolerance policy in this regard.

He directed that passengers should be asked about the fare charged from them and in case of overcharging, extra fare must be returned to them.

All SSPs/Sector Commanders and DSPs/Chief Patrol Officers have been asked to personally monitor whole situation, hold meetings with Transport Associations and coordinate with secretaries of Regional Transport Authority in their respective areas for successful execution of the campaign.

Similarly, directions have been made by DIG Central Zone to make special arrangements in order to ensure free flow of traffic during Eid holidays as large number of people move to their hometowns to celebrate holy occasion. It was further directed that all officers should make liaison with local police in order to curb activities of criminal elements who get active during special days.

Ahmad Arslan Malik directed that on duty officers will greet commuters on Eid day, present gifts to them and distribute road safety material among them.

