Special drive for ‘Mother-Child’ healthcare kicks off

Rawalpindi

A week-long special drive to create awareness among women about mother-child healthcare for a healthy society was kicked off here Monday, said Chief Executive Officer (CEO)Health Dr Sohail Chaudary .

The CEO said that 13 District Monitor,78 Health Nutrition,36 area Incharge, 73 Lady supervisors,203 vaccinators and 1409 Lady Health Workers (LHWs)would visit door-to-door to educate women about health and for taking preventive measures specially during pregnancy, delivery and for infant’s health.

To make the drive successful, he said LHWs have been directed to create awareness among mothers about the importance of breastfeeding the newborns at least for initial six months.

Dr Sohail said that children of six months to five years of age would be given Vitamin sachet to overcome food deficiency, free of cost while Polio, Measles, Diphtheria, Tetanus, Hepatitis-B Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine and Tuberculosis vaccinations would be administered to children between two year to five years.

He said a healthy mother was essential for a healthy society and this message should be conveyed in every nook and corner of the district.—APP