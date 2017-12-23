Special desk to entertain complaints of marginalized segments of society: IGP

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Sultan Azam Temuri has said that a special human right desk has been established at Central Police Office to entertain the complaints of marginalized segments of society. The IGP said that Islamabad police have always protected the minorities and would continue to safeguard their lives and property in future.

He said that newly established HR desk would monitor every kind of violation and ensure protection to children, women and other segments of society. Being a department of the state, he said police would leave no stone unturned to ensure protection to the lives and property of the minorities.

The IGP stressed the need for promoting interfaith harmony among all segments of society and said “We have to demonstrate unity and work together to counter the menace of terrorism and militancy in society”. Islamabad police chief said that a committee would also be established to promote interfaith harmony and notables of the area would be given representation in it.

This committee would monitor the affairs related to minorities and ensure protection to them. He said that such committee had been established by him while serving as Regional Police Officer in Multan and such step would be taken here.

In connection with Christmas ceremonies, he said that elaborate security arrangements would be ensured for the Christian community of the federal capital. Azam Temuri said heavy deployment of security personnel would be made around the churches and residential areas of Christian community in Islamabad to avoid any untoward incident on Christmas Day.

Appreciating the ceremony, he said this kind of step could help to develop interfaith harmony in society, saying that security departments were standing shoulder to shoulder with the minority groups and would use all resources to protect their lives and property.

He said that such gestures also leave good impact at national and international level and help to improve the image of the country and society. The organizers of the event thanked IGP for attending the ceremony and ensuring steps for addressing complaints of marginalized segments of society.—APP

