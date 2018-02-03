Special deployment being made at all important installations

Security beefed up in capital

Islamabad Police have beefed up security in the Capital and special deployment is being made at all important installations, buildings, markets to avert any untoward incident and provide complete security to the citizens.

Following the directions of IGP Islamabad Sultan Azam Temuri, special security plan has been devised by SSP Islamabad Najee bur Rehman Bugvi. This plan, the police source said, includes the deployment of around 1000 policemen at all important installations, parks, markets and other public places.

All four SPs including SP will supervise these security arrangements in their respective areas. Keeping in view the ongoing and expected gatherings in Islamabad during next 2-3 days, reserves and special strength have been provided to police stations for maintaining high alert security.

Four teams of QRF, Commandoes, lady Commandoes and eight teams of mounted police have been constituted for patrolling in the vicinity of Constitution Avenue.

All SDPOs and SHOs will arrange special patrolling in their area and mobile officer will take notice of the suspicious persons and vehicles. All vehicles having tinted glasses or suspicious number plates will be checked thoroughly and their relevant particulars will be noted. Policemen in plain clothes will be deputed for collection of advance intelligence and in case of useful information they will immediately inform to relevant police officials and main police control.

SSP Islamabad has directed all police officials to maintain strict vigilance at all police pickets and entry as well exit points of the city. He also directed to conduct checking at hotels, inn, guest houses and slum areas and launch special crackdown against beggars.

The personnel of Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) have been assigned duties at various points of the city to maintain smooth flow of traffic.—APP